Family Fun in Lafayette – Movies at Moncus

(Lafayette, Louisiana) Hey Acadiana, get ready, movie nights are making a comeback, and they’re bigger than ever. Movies at Moncus, located at Moncus Park is an outdoor movie experience like no other. Picture this: your favorite films on a massive screen, cozy blankets, delicious food from local restaurants, and that perfect Louisiana evening breeze under the oaks. If you've never been to Moncus, it's definitely worth a visit. 100 acres of trees, walking paths, play areas for the children, a giant hill (which turned into a sledding destination during the snowstorm in January of 2025), and even a pond takes you out of the city center into a tranquil space to enjoy.

When is Movies at Moncus?

Mark your calendars because Movies at Moncus is happening throughout the year. Each event starts with family fun and activities before the big show, so come early and soak in the good vibes. Here are the dates for the 2025 season

March 8 (Activities at 5 PM, Movie at 6 PM)

(Activities at 5 PM, Movie at 6 PM) May 24

September 13

October 4

Cost for Movies at Moncus

Entry is FREE, but parking is $10 per vehicle, with proceeds supporting Moncus Park’s programs and upkeep. If you own a bike, there are bike racks to keep your ride safe. And if you use ride-shares, there are drop-off zones available near the entrance to Moncus Park.

Movie Schedule for Movies at Moncus

One of the cool features of Movies at Moncus is that you get to help decide which films hit the big screen. Head over to www.moncuspark.org/moviesatmoncus and cast your vote for your family favorites. There are multiple options of movies to pick from for each date. Be sure to cast your vote for your favorite as your vote can help determine the schedule of movies for the 2025 season.