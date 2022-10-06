Falcons Catch Stray from MLB Analyst, Much to the Delight of Saints Fans

While the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are one game up on the New Orleans Saints (1-3) in the standings, they did lose a late lead at home in week 1 to their arch-rivals in the Saints, reminding the world why they're synonymous with blowing big leads.

Despite the Saints struggles this season, there's never a bad time to watch the Falcons get dunked on, regardless of who is doing the dunking.

Atlanta's professional baseball team, the Braves, are the defending World Series champions. They finished the season strong, coming back from 10.5 games back of the New York Mets to win the NL East and receive a bye in the MLB playoffs.

While receiving their proper accolades on the MLB Network, an analyst decided to throw shade at the Falcons, as well as the Atlanta Hawks out of the NBA.

I won't lie to you. It made me smile.

Don't let the Atlanta Braves winning the NL East distract you from the fact the Atlanta Falcons blew a 25-point lead in Super Bowl LI.

