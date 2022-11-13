Dustin Poirier Shows He has a Warrior’s Heart in Win Against Chandler

When you think of some of the toughest fighters the UFC has ever seen you think of Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje, Michael Bisping, and Dustin the Diamond Poirier. Poirier showed his heart and grit in a tough but great win against Michael Chandler.

It's been 11 months since Poirier lost the title so for him to get a win here was great. After really handling Chandler, Poirier should be in line for another shot at the title.

Always love seeing Lafayette succeed, but for a guy like Dustin Poirier to keep succeeding, it couldn't have happened to a better guy. Congrats on the win Champ.