Dustin Poirier Partnered with a Local Charity For A Community Give Back Event

Dustin Poirier and his charity The Good Fight Foundation recently partnered with a local charity in The Hub Lafayette to give out haircuts to the homeless. The Hub and The Good Fight Foundation coined this event Dustin Poirier Day.

The Good Fight Foundation and The Hub partnered with local barbershops and salons to service over 60 people in need of a haircut or style change. The Edge Barbershop and Cut House Salon were the two shops that participated in the event. The owner of the Edge Barbershop Broc Buckner had this to say about the event:

The turnout for this event was amazing. We didn't know exactly how it would go, but seeing so many smiling faces and transformations on the faces of these beautiful people was heartwarming. It just goes to show how something as simple as a haircut can go a long way to making someones day better. We at the Edge are glad we participated in this event and want to continuing using our industry to help the community in anyway we can. Because here in Acadiana we are all we got and the love for this city and parish runs deep.

No matter what there's one thing that is consistent about Dustin Poirier and that is his love for Acadiana and this area. Poirier continues to give back to the place that helped shape and mold him into the wonderful man he is today. You couldn't ask for a better representative of the area than Dustin Poirier.