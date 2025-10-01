(Lafayette, Louisiana) - We live in a world of convenience, immediacy and shortcuts. We have a shorter attention span, we are less willing to wait, and often times a 'me before anyone else' mentality. Somewhere this is readily apparent is in strip mall parking lots.

You've seen it yourself, vehicles parked in the fire lane in front of a business (usually a food business), whose drivers jump out and get their food. Let's start with the obvious with the fact that parking in a fire lane is illegal according to Louisiana law. All laws, warnings, and regulations are there for a reason, to protect the public. Companies have to put extensive warnings on their products for the most common sense actions. "Do not place toaster in bathtub", "Do not put metal in microwave", "Do not operate heavy machinery while taking this medication". Each of these warnings was likely due to an individual performing the action and ending up as a litigant in a lawsuit.

While there are laws against parking in fire lanes, you rarely see anything done about the behavior. In the above-mentioned example, by the time it takes for a business owner to contact the fire marshal regarding the issue to the time they arrive, the driver has most likely already left the scene. The same goes for tow trucks who don't have the reaction time to move the vehicle. It would be a costly expense to have individuals capable of handing out citations at every shopping center where people routinely park in the fire lane. But even taking the legal nature of the offense out of the equation, there are other reasons why a driver shouldn't park in the fire lane.

5 Reasons You Shouldn't Park in a Fire Lane

1. Pedestrian Traffic - It's not only the driver of the vehicle, but other customers entering and exiting the building that need to cross into the parking lot. Vehicles parked in the fire lane create a visual obstruction for both pedestrians and drivers maneuvering through the parking lot.

2. Handicapped Considerations - Depending on where the vehicle is stopped, they may be blocking a handicap ramp used by those with physical limitations, either in a wheel chair or needing assistance of a walker. Blocking the ramp can cause inconveniences or even potential injuries.

3. Vehicle Damages - Here's a situation that potentially could unfold. A driver parks their vehicle in the fire lane. They may wait a few minutes before exiting their vehicle. When they do exit their vehicle, they may accidentally open their door in front of an oncoming vehicle causing damage to both. Or, two vehicles moving in opposite directions may be forced to get a little too close due the parked car taking up space along the roadway.

4. Fire Hazard - Looping back to the issue at hand, it's called a fire lane for a reason. Fire trucks need access to the building front in case of a fire. Cars can block free flowing access of customers needing to flee the building. Even without a fire, blocking access to emergency vehicles to assist customers who have a medical issue is a problem.

5. Setting Precedent - Having one individual park their car in front of a store in a fire lane usually inspires others to do the same, instead of turning into the parking lot to find an available spot. Now, the problem is compounded with multiple vehicles and multiple chances for the above issues to occur.

Please be a part of the solution, not part of the problem. Parking in the fire lane may seem convenient for you, but ends up inconveniencing others and in general, the benefits don't outweigh the risks. Can we all just agree to leave the fire lanes to emergency vehicles and park like we took driving class?