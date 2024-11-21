As another hopeful year for Dallas Cowboys fans turned to something other than hope, speculation continues regarding the issues surrounding the inability to perform in the post and this season, the probability that they won't make the playoffs at all. With the loss of key players due to trades and others due to injuries, and even the loss of a panel at AT&T Stadium (which fortunately, didn't result in additional injuries), the hopes and dreams of fans are dwindling faster than in years past.

At one point, the Cowboys were legitimately 'America's Team' and dominated in the '70s as well as the '90s, yet haven't managed a conference championship win since 1995. Questions and concerns abound among sports journalists and fans alike. After analyzing comments and critiques of the Cowboys organization, we've compiled a list of 25 issues that were the most pervasive. We will break them down by category, beginning with the top of the house.

Jerry Jones Photo by Elsa/Getty Images loading...

Team Ownership and Management

Jerry Jones’ Over-involvement: Fans often feel Jones micromanages the team and undermines coaches. Lack of Accountability in the Front Office: Perceived loyalty to underperforming staff. Unclear Leadership Vision: Fans sometimes sense no consistent long-term strategy. Marketing Over Performance: Emphasis on branding ("America's Team") over winning championships. Overhyping in Offseasons: Building expectations with little postseason success.

Coaching

Inconsistent Coaching Hires: Frustration over hiring decisions perceived as conservative or uninspired. Failure to Adjust During Games: Repeated inability to adapt play calls in real-time. Overreliance on Star Players: Not building depth or adjusting game plans when stars are injured. Undisciplined Play: Penalty issues reflecting poor coaching focus. Playoff Failures: Continued inability to make deep playoff runs despite regular-season success.

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals Getty Images loading...

Team Performance

Mediocre Quarterback Play: Criticism of Dak Prescott, particularly in big games. Injury-Prone Roster: Frustrations about key players missing games repeatedly. Offensive Line Decline: Once the team’s strength, seen as a growing weakness. Inconsistent Defense: Historically weak defense, though this has improved in recent years. Turnover Problems: Persistent issues with turnovers at critical moments.

Player Contracts and Trades

Overpaying Players: Giving massive contracts to underperforming stars. Letting Key Players Walk: Losing impact players to free agency or trades. Drafting Issues: High-profile draft misses, especially in crucial rounds. Unbalanced Roster: Spending too much on one position while neglecting others. Poor Free Agency Decisions: Overpaying for mediocre talent or failing to sign needed players.

Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images loading...

Fan Culture and Stadium Experience

Expensive Tickets: High prices at AT&T Stadium alienate some fans. AT&T Stadium Atmosphere: The stadium is criticized for feeling too corporate and lacking energy. Outsized Expectations: Media and fan pressure create unreasonably high expectations. Overconfidence in Mediocre Seasons: Fans overhyping average performances. Perceived Arrogance: Non-Cowboys fans often cite the franchise’s self-promotion, adding to rivalries and frustrations.

Here's some more for Cowboys fans to mull over.