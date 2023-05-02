College Football Announces New Playoff Format Schedule

College Football Announces 12-Team Playoff Schedule

With less than 20 months before the new 12-team College Football Playoff game is actually played, the schedule of games has been released.

SI Now’s Ross Dellenger tweeting out.

As you can see, some games are slated for Thursday and Friday to avoid going up against the NFL. And then play on a Tuesday (December 31st) and Wednesday (January 1st) over the New Year's holiday.

2022 CFP Championship Getty Images loading...

The four first-round games will be played at the high-seeded team’s home field on the third week of December before moving to neutral fields and Bowl Games for the quarterfinals, semifinals & Championship game.

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU Getty Images loading...

Atlanta will host the National Championship Game in January 2025 before it heads to Miami in January 2026.

