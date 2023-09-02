Coach Deion “Prime” Sanders Shared an Amazing Moment with His Son Shedeur Sanders After Colorado’s First Win

FORT WORTH, Tx. (103.3 The GOAT) - Colorado made waves this offseason as they hired Deion Sanders as their new head coach. Many pundits doubted their ability to win especially in week 1 against TCU. Well, Coach Prime and the Buffaloes shocked the nation as they beat TCU 45-42.

After the game, Coach Prime, his QB & son Shedeur Sanders, and CB/WR Travis Hunter all shared a moment. Coach Prime went on to thank God and Jesus Christ before hugging and showing love to his son Shedeur and his "other son" Travis Hunter.

This moment was extremely special to see a father and son share this special moment because only they know the struggle they went through with Jackson State. It was also special for Coach Prime to include Hunter and make him feel just like his son as well. Coach Prime is an amazing example of what to be as a father and as a man.

You also have to love that Coach Prime also called out his haters. Even though he was showing love in the beginning, you know Coach Prime has to add the petty. And I am 100% here for the petty.

Coach Prime had every right to address his haters, as many fans and media members expected them to fall on their faces. And for Colorado to come out and get a huge win week one was beyond impressive. Now they have to carry this momentum into the next game, so the critics don't call them a one-hit wonder.

Colorado's road doesn't get any easier next week as they face the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. on September 9th.