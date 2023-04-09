Rudy Gobert Sent Home for Punching Teammate in Middle of Game vs. Pelicans (Video)

Breaking News, the Timberwolves are currently playing the New Orleans Pelicans. During the game T-Wolves center Rudy Gobert during a timeout punched fellow teammate Kyle Anderson. It's being reported by the Atheltic's Shams Charnia that the T-wolves sent Golbert home after the incident.

The Timberwolves are in a heated race for the postseason. They have made the play-in but with a loss to the Pelicans, they would enter the play-in on a losing note. Tempers were flaring in the said huddle, especially since Kyle Anderson is known for his "harsh" leadership style.

Also during this game, Jaden McDaniels another T-Wolves player went out with a hand injury. However, it's being reported that McDaniels exited the game after punching a wall in the tunnel of the stadium.

The entire Timberwolves team is on tilt right now. Hopefully, tempers can calm down so no more incidents happen during this game.