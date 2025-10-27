(LAFAYETTE, La.) - Whether you're a seasoned runner or just want to participate in a great cause, you'll want to sign up for this unique race. The 23rd Annual Camellia Crossing: Acadiana’s Gleaux Run will take place on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, along Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette. The event, a Thanksgiving Eve tradition for many local families, supports the work of Miles Perret Cancer Services. Along with the run, there are plenty of events to entertain the entire family, all for a great cause. Soon you'll see the barricades and signs along Camellia Blvd. in preparation for the big event.

Event Overview

Camellia Crossing features two main races: a 5K Gleaux Run and a 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk. Runners of all ages are invited to join in, with many choosing to dress in glow-in-the-dark gear that lights up the race route for the evening. Following the races, runners and spectators are invited to gather in River Ranch Town Square for the After Gleaux Party, which includes food, drinks, and live music.

Get our free mobile app

What’s New for 2025

Organizers have announced a few changes for this year’s event:

Expanded wave start to improve crowd flow.

Digital check-in and instant race results.

Enhanced lighting and decorations along the course.

Updated After Gleaux Party with new food and music options.

Registration Information

Registration includes entry into one of the races, a gleaux-in-the-dark event T-shirt, additional glow gear, and a food and drink wristband valid for complimentary red beans and rice or jambalaya and refreshments at the After Gleaux Party.

Read More: More Ways to Help Those in Need- St. Teresa Fund

Why The Camellia Crossing Gleaux Run Matters

Proceeds from Camellia Crossing directly benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services, a nonprofit that provides emotional, financial, and educational support to cancer patients and their families. MPCS serves ten parishes across Acadiana and offers its services free of charge, with no appointment or qualification required. MPSC has been known in Acadiana for years for their fundraising events including Games of Acadiana (and Games Across Acadiana) among others. The organization was founded by Hank and Debbie Perret after the passing of their child Miles who died of a brain tumor in 1996.

How to Participate

Those interested in joining the 2025 Camellia Crossing can find details and register online at www.milesperret.org/CamelliaCrossing

Things You MUST Experience When Visiting Lafayette, Louisiana There is no shortage of things to do in Lafayette, Louisiana, and if you're a visitor to the city, you definitely need to experience all of these before you leave town. Here's our list of must-have experiences in our city. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

.