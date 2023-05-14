The Cajuns came in to today's Sunday series closer looking to do two things: celebrate mothers and send off their seniors with a sweep over Texas State.

They did both, but not without having to fight hard for it.

Jake Hammond got the start on the mound, but he was clearly struggling with a lingering injury, and he gave up a quick run. He fought through and managed to close the inning, but was quickly relieved.

Get our free mobile app

Steven Cash got into his fair share of trouble, however, and after 3, things weren't looking as pretty as they had in the first two games.

A bizarre throwing error got the Cajuns first run across in the second, but it wasn't until the fifth inning that Louisiana's batting order truly woke up.

An absolute collapse from Texas State reliever Triston Dixon got 3 runs across without a single hit. Then back to back hits from Will Veillon and CJ Willis, the latter of which being a 2-run double, broke the game wide open.

And the Cajuns never looked back.

The game was still dramatic, as Cajuns pitching continued to balance on the knife's edge for a while, but when Cooper Rawls came in for the eighth, it was over.

The Cajuns sent moms, baseball fans, and those who qualified as both home happy.

You can catch the Cajuns in action in their final series at Southern Mississippi on Thursday, pregame starts at 5:30pm on KPEL 96.5 FM.

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2022 Between the 10 of them, they will bring in a total of more than $992 million in 2022.

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL.