Cajuns Flush Game One’s Loss With a Dominant Performance in Game Two Against Troy

The Cajuns came into the contest looking to get a bad taste out of their mouth after a heartbreaking loss to the Trojans in game one. Troy walked it off on the Cajuns and improved to 11-4-1 in conference play. The Cajuns fell to 14-2 in SBC play but were still sitting at the top of the standings.

For the Trojans, it was Leanna Johnson who would get her second straight start against the Cajuns as she pitched four innings. She finished the game with 0 strikeouts, 0 walks, 6 hits, and 3 runs allowed.

Get our free mobile app

For the Cajuns, it was the senior Karly Heath who started in the circle as she went for 2 2/3 innings pitched before being pulled in the third inning. She finished the game with 2 strikeouts, 0 walks, 3 hits, and 2 runs given up.

The first two innings played out just like in the first game with a pitcher’s duel. Unlike the first game, it was Troy who struck first in the third inning with a two-run blast from Sinness to put the Trojans up 2-0. Troy would force Heath out of the circle as Meghan Schorman came in to replace her.

The Cajuns wouldn’t stay silent for long as Laney Credeur would deliver with a two-out two-RBI double in the top of the 4th to tie the game. The Cajuns weren’t finished there as Stormy Kotzelnick pushed another run across with an RBI double of her own to give Louisiana the 3-2 lead.

The Cajuns showed no signs of slowing down in the 5th as Mihyia Davis got the inning started with a solo shot. Piscos was able to sacrifice Langeliers across home to make it a 6-2 game. Allred kept the party going with a solo shot of her own to make it a four-run 5th inning to make it a 7-2 game.

Taylor Roman would join the home run party as she started the top of the 6th with a solo shot to make it an 8-2 Cajun lead. The solo shots kept coming in the 7th as Karly Heath led off the inning with her 13th homer of the season to give the Cajuns a 9-2 lead.

That is all the runs the Cajuns would need as Schorman came on in relief with 4.1 innings pitched as she recorded 4 strikeouts, 2 walks, 5 hits, and no runs given up. Leanna Johnson gets the loss for Troy and Karly Heath gets the win for the Cajuns. The Cajuns had 12 hits to Troy's 5 and 0 errors to Troy's 1. Troy falls to 30-14-1 (11-5-1) and the Cajuns improve to 35-13 (15-2). The Cajuns look to improve their conference series winning streak to 79 as they look to take game three tomorrow with the first pitch set for 12 PM.

The Worst Tattoos on Professional Athletes Some tattoos are more regrettable than others.