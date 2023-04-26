Cajuns Dominate the Demons, 15-3 in Get-Right Game – Updated with Full Video Recap
After an unsatisfying victory over the Southern University Jaguars, the Cajuns needed to put forth a strong showing to gain momentum going into the home stretch of their season.
A home stretch that includes two of their toughest opponents of the year in Southern Miss and next week's opponent, Coastal Carolina.
Needless to say, Louisiana made the statement they needed.
The Cajuns just kept hitting, putting up multiple extra-base hit innings.
And pitching wasn't a weakness.
The four pitchers that toed the slab tonight scattered 8 hits, allowed only 3 runs, and shared only 4 walks, one each.
It's nothing revolutionary, but good pitching is going to be a big factor moving forward.
Still, what really matters is this weekend. And while this win feels really good, number 6 Coastal Carolina is a lot more dangerous than the Demons from Natchitoches.