Cajun Catcher Julian Brock Named to Notable Award Watch List

Cajun baseball is well underway and they are off to a good start to the 2023 season. The team is currently sitting at 8-4 with an impressive four-game sweep over BYU and taking one of three from a very good Campbell team. The usual suspects are making a lot of noise for this team as we thought they would. One of those expected contributors has been Cajun Catcher, Julian Brock.

The Junior is currently batting .308 with 12 hits, 9 RBIs with one home run. He is picking up right where he left off defensively as he has only committed only 1 error through 12 games and has a fielding percentage of .990. Only thirteen runners have attempted to steal on brock this season and he has thrown out four of them. Brock came into this season looked at as one of the best catchers in the nation as D-1 Softball had him ranked as the 14th-best catcher in the nation.

He is certainly on track to living up to that ranking as he has already made his way onto a very prestigious collegiate watch list. Julian was named to the Buster Posey award watch list, which is given to the best collegiate catcher in the nation.

Brock finished the 2022 season leading all Sun Belt catchers in every major statistic. His fielding percentage ranked in the top among catchers last season and his certainly on his way to doing so once again. You can catch Julian Brock and the rest of the Ragin’ Cajun baseball team in action this weekend as they take on High Point in three-game series at The Tigue.

