Burton & Schultz Crush Their Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge For Week 6

Both Lynden Burton and Dave Schultz had tremendous weeks in their SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge.  They both went 11-4 in Week 6.

They both missed on the Saints, 49ers and Chargers.  Burton also picked the Patriots while Schultz picked the Eagles.

Burton 53-38-2 (.582) maintains a full seven game lead over Schultz - 46-45-2 (.505)

GameDave's PickLynden's PickWinner
Chicago vs Commanders (-6)Wash WashChicago
Jax vs Buffalo (-5)Buffalo JaxJax
Giants vs Miami (-11)Miami MiamiMiami
Carolina vs Detroit (-10)LionsLionsLions
Baltimore (-4) vs PittsburghRavensRavensPittsburgh
Houston vs Atlanta (-2)HoustonHoustonPush
Saints (-1) vs PatriotsSaintsSaintsSaints
Titans (-2.5) vs ColtsColtsColtsColts
Eagles (-4) vs Rams EaglesEaglesEagles
Bengals (-3) vs ArizonaArizonaBengalsBengals
Chiefs (-4) vs MinnChiefsChiefsChiefs
Jets vs Denver (-2.5)DenverJetsJets
Cowboys vs 49ers (-3.5)49'ersCowboys49ers
Green Bay (-1) vs Raiders Green BayGreen BayRaiders
Weekly Record7-6-19-4-1
Season Record35-41-2 (.449)42-34-2 (.538)

