Burton & Schultz Crush Their Pro Pick ‘Em Challenge For Week 6
Both Lynden Burton and Dave Schultz had tremendous weeks in their SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge. They both went 11-4 in Week 6.
They both missed on the Saints, 49ers and Chargers. Burton also picked the Patriots while Schultz picked the Eagles.
Burton 53-38-2 (.582) maintains a full seven game lead over Schultz - 46-45-2 (.505)
|Game
|Dave's Pick
|Lynden's Pick
|Winner
|Chicago vs Commanders (-6)
|Wash
|Wash
|Chicago
|Jax vs Buffalo (-5)
|Buffalo
|Jax
|Jax
|Giants vs Miami (-11)
|Miami
|Miami
|Miami
|Carolina vs Detroit (-10)
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Baltimore (-4) vs Pittsburgh
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Pittsburgh
|Houston vs Atlanta (-2)
|Houston
|Houston
|Push
|Saints (-1) vs Patriots
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Titans (-2.5) vs Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Eagles (-4) vs Rams
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Bengals (-3) vs Arizona
|Arizona
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Chiefs (-4) vs Minn
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Jets vs Denver (-2.5)
|Denver
|Jets
|Jets
|Cowboys vs 49ers (-3.5)
|49'ers
|Cowboys
|49ers
|Green Bay (-1) vs Raiders
|Green Bay
|Green Bay
|Raiders
|Weekly Record
|7-6-1
|9-4-1
|Season Record
|35-41-2 (.449)
|42-34-2 (.538)
2023 New Orleans Saints Season in Review
Gallery Credit: David Schultz