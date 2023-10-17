Both Lynden Burton and Dave Schultz had tremendous weeks in their SportsChat Pro Pick 'Em Challenge. They both went 11-4 in Week 6.

They both missed on the Saints, 49ers and Chargers. Burton also picked the Patriots while Schultz picked the Eagles.

Burton 53-38-2 (.582) maintains a full seven game lead over Schultz - 46-45-2 (.505)

Game Dave's Pick Lynden's Pick Winner Chicago vs Commanders (-6) Wash Wash Chicago Jax vs Buffalo (-5) Buffalo Jax Jax Giants vs Miami (-11) Miami Miami Miami Carolina vs Detroit (-10) Lions Lions Lions Baltimore (-4) vs Pittsburgh Ravens Ravens Pittsburgh Houston vs Atlanta (-2) Houston Houston Push Saints (-1) vs Patriots Saints Saints Saints Titans (-2.5) vs Colts Colts Colts Colts Eagles (-4) vs Rams Eagles Eagles Eagles Bengals (-3) vs Arizona Arizona Bengals Bengals Chiefs (-4) vs Minn Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Jets vs Denver (-2.5) Denver Jets Jets Cowboys vs 49ers (-3.5) 49'ers Cowboys 49ers Green Bay (-1) vs Raiders Green Bay Green Bay Raiders Weekly Record 7-6-1 9-4-1 Season Record 35-41-2 (.449) 42-34-2 (.538)