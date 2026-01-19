LAFAYETTE, La (KPEL-FM) — Hospitals across the country are sounding the alarm as the national blood supply has fallen sharply, prompting the American Red Cross to declare a severe blood shortage. In the past month alone, blood inventories have dropped about 35%, leaving critical supplies dangerously low. The shortage is also affecting blood supplies here in Lafayette, as Vitalant has been having blood drives, including one coming up tomorrow in Abbeville to replenish the supply.

What is Causing the Blood Shortage?

Winter weather, high flu activity and post-holiday disruptions have combined to create what health officials are calling a perfect storm for blood donations. Winter storms and freezing temperatures canceled or delayed hundreds of blood drives in December and January. At the same time, influenza outbreaks have sidelined many potential donors, reducing turnout when blood is needed most. Coincidentally, January is also National Blood Donor Month, which may be a sign that it's time for you to make a donation.

Why Donating Blood Matters

The shortage is more than numbers on a chart, it directly impacts patients in need. Blood supplies are vital for trauma care, cancer treatments, surgeries and childbirth emergencies. Hospitals at one point had a solid supply of blood, but are now working on a case-by-case basis having to ration inventory, especially for the rare types including O, A negative and B negative, which are in high demand.

Dr. Courtney Lawrence of the Red Cross explains that this time of year is always challenging for donation efforts, but the current drop is especially steep. Hospitals that were already overwhelmed by flu cases are feeling the strain. “Every person’s blood donation can help save lives,” Lawrence said on the Red Cross website, urging eligible individuals to make appointments.

Most Common Answers Why People Don't Donate Blood

In a recent study by the University of Maryland Medical Center, multiple explanations regarding avoiding donating blood were given including:

Fear of needles

Lack of time to donate

Already donated this year

Blood isn't the right type

No blood to spare

Too weak after donations

All of which are understandable, and some of which are not based in fact. In general, humans (unless suffering from a serious medical condition) have 10-12 pints of blood in their system. That's more than enough to donate a pint or two, as your body quickly replenishes the supply. You can also donate up to five times per year if donating whole blood and not double-red cell donations. All blood types are needed, and the rarer the type the more important it is to donate.

Where to Donate Blood

You can visit Vitalant and Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Center locations, or sign up for alerts when they are having mobile blood drives.

No matter where you go, just go. Your one donation can save up to three lives.