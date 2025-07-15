Houston, TX (KPEL News) — If you thought the Houston Astrodome was gone for good, think again. A new redevelopment proposal could breathe new life into the iconic stadium, and bring a $1.5 billion economic boost along with it. It's been a while since we've been able to enjoy Astroworld, and we reminisce about visiting the adjacent Six Flags Astroworld/Waterworld during the summer time.

I was fortunate to be able to count myself as one of the lucky ones who was able to enjoy an Astros baseball game and ride rollercoasters and more on the same day before it was eventually shut down.

The Astrodome Conservancy and LeVass Ventures have released an updated plan to turn the long-vacant Dome into a 12,000-seat arena with hotel rooms, restaurants, retail, and office space. The project could create 3,750 permanent jobs and generate $237 million in tax revenue for the region. While not on the same scale as the original Astrodome (with NRG stadium nearby) it could still serve the area well and provide yet another venue for scaled shows that don't need quite the space of the giant arena.

Inside the $840M Plan

The new design includes a 300-room hotel, 170,000 sq. ft. of retail and dining, 12,000-seat arena, 150,000 sq. ft. of office space, 1,500 parking spaces and a data center. Having a hotel on the premises as well as shopping and dining options will make for a viable destination for touring acts as well as local businesses.

Who’s Paying for It?

The project would be funded through a public-private partnership that includes $270M public funds for the arena, $570M private investment for commercial space. Plus, up to 45% of costs may be reimbursed via historic tax credits.

What’s Next?

While the project doesn’t yet have support from RodeoHouston or the Texans, the Conservancy says construction could begin within 12 months if the plan moves forward. A final decision is expected in the next 6–8 months. Stay tuned, the Dome may rise again.