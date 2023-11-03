Arena Football is Coming to Lake Charles, Louisiana – the AFL is Back!

LAKE CHARLES, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - When someone thinks of Louisiana cities they will probably think of New Orleans, Baton Rouge, or Lafayette. Rarely does someone outside of Louisiana think of Lake Charles when asked that question. Well, that may begin to change as Lake Charles is the new home for the new arena football team the Voodoo.

The AFL is back, yes you read that right the Arena Football League is back. The AFL hasn't been active since 2019, but that's all changing starting in 2024. Louisiana will be a part of the AFL in the form of the Lake Charles Voodoo. The Voodoo used to be in New Orleans but in the new version of the AFL, the Voodoo is headed to Lake Charles instead of New Orleans.

Photo Credit: Twitter/@LakeCharlesCVB Photo Credit: Twitter/@LakeCharlesCVB loading...

The Voodoo's new coach is Ragin' Cajun alumnus John Shiver. Shiver formerly coached the Montgomery Maulers in the National Indoor Football League where he won Coach of the Year.

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is hoping that this move can not only add to Lake Charles tourism but it can also bring new life into the city. He said this:

“This is an exciting day for Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. Welcoming arena football back to Lake Charles with a legacy team like the Louisiana Voodoo is simply wonderful. This new partnership with the AFL offers further evidence of a very bright future for the Lake Charles Event Center. We look forward to making Lake Charles home to this team’s players, staff and management and cannot wait to see them make their way onto the turf for the first time in 2024.”

The Voodoo will play in the Sudduth Coliseum at the Lake Charles Event Center.

The Voodoo will take the field in 2024. Are you excited that the AFL is back? Also are you excited that a professional football team is closer to the Acadiana area?