(BATON ROUGE, LA) - Short answer: no. Collecting rainwater is completely legal in Louisiana, and the state actually encourages it. But there is one rule a lot of folks don't know about, and it has everything to do with mosquitoes. Whether you're in Shreveport, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles, or down in Acadiana, here's what you need to know before you put a barrel under your downspout.

Is Rainwater Collection Legal in Louisiana?

Yes. Louisiana places no state-level restrictions on residential rainwater harvesting. You don't need a permit, you don't need to register your system, and there's no cap on how much you can collect. Louisiana is one of roughly 40 states with essentially no limits on the practice. In fact, rainwater collection is encouraged here, which makes sense in a state that gets this much of it.

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The One Louisiana Rule You Need to Follow

Here's the part the internet usually leaves out. Under the Louisiana Administrative Code, rain barrels, cisterns, and other collection containers have to be properly installed and maintained to prevent mosquito breeding.

In practical terms, that means keeping the container securely covered with a lid, or installing mosquito-proof screens at every open inlet and outlet. Standing water is a mosquito nursery, and in Louisiana that's not a small concern given West Nile and other mosquito-borne illnesses. If you live in New Orleans, the city council also requires that all cisterns be covered. So the honest answer isn't "no rules at all." It's "no permits, no limits, but keep it sealed."

How Much Rain Does Louisiana Actually Get?

Enough to make a barrel worth it. Annual rainfall runs around 50 inches a year in north Louisiana and closer to 70 inches in parts of the southeast. Statewide, yearly totals have ranged from 36.6 inches in 1924 to 79.5 inches in 1991. Of course, we can't forget about June 24, 2026 when a reported 29.06 inches of rain fell on Cottonport, Louisiana causing widespread damage from Tropical Storm Arthur.

Read More: 3 Louisiana Cities Named in Rainiest in America List

That said, we all know how it goes in July and August. We can go weeks without meaningful rain, and that's exactly when a stocked rain barrel earns its keep for the yard, the flower beds, and the garden.

Which States Actually Restrict Rainwater Collection?

This is where a lot of outdated information floats around online. Rainwater collection is legal in all 50 states as of 2026, and no state bans it outright. Only a handful impose real limits, according to World Water Reserve:

Arkansas: Has provisions tied to larger systems

Has provisions tied to larger systems Colorado: Allows up to 110 gallons in two rain barrels, for outdoor use on the property where it's collected

Allows up to 110 gallons in two rain barrels, for outdoor use on the property where it's collected Kansas: Permit required from the Division of Water Resources

Permit required from the Division of Water Resources Nevada: Limits collection to rooftop capture for on-property use

Limits collection to rooftop capture for on-property use Oregon: Rooftop collection permitted; other surface water collection requires permit

Rooftop collection permitted; other surface water collection requires permit Utah: Allows up to 2,500 gallons with registration

Allows up to 2,500 gallons with registration Washington: Permit required for large-scale or non-household collection

Everywhere else, including Louisiana, a standard residential rain barrel is unrestricted. Colorado gets named as a "ban" state constantly, and that hasn't been accurate since 2016.

What to Know Before You Start Collecting

A few practical things. Check your city or parish codes, since local ordinances can be stricter than state law. If you're in an HOA, check those rules too. And don't drink it. Collected rainwater is fine for lawns, gardens, and washing, but it isn't treated for consumption. Beyond that, you're clear. Get a barrel, seal it up, and let Louisiana's rain do some work for you.