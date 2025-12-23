ST. FRANCISVILLE, La (103.3 The GOAT) - One of the more unique events in Louisiana returns this spring, and if you've never made the trip to St. Francisville, put this on your to-do list for 2026. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections has announced that tickets are officially on sale for the 2026 Spring Angola Prison Rodeo, scheduled for April 18 and 19, 2026, at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.

Known as “The Wildest Show in the South,” the Angola Prison Rodeo is one of Louisiana’s most unique and family-friendly events, with visitors from around Louisiana and beyond making their way to St. Francisville every spring.

Angola Prison Rodeo Ticket Prices and Entry Details

General admission tickets are $20 per person

Tickets are available for advance purchase

The arena gates will open at 8:00 a.m.

Rodeo events begin at 2:00 p.m. on both days

The rodeo happens twice a year, and it's easy to remember. One happens in spring around Easter, the other happens in late fall near Christmastime. With the popularity of the rodeo, officials recommend getting tickets early as this event does sell out.

What to Expect at the Angola Prison Rodeo

The Angola Prison Rodeo features all the action of traditional rodeo events, including:

Bull riding

Bareback riding

Barrel racing

Wild horse racing

Convict poker

Bull-dogging

Chariot racing

The dramatic “convict poker” finale

In addition to rodeo action, visitors can enjoy live music, arts and crafts, and the popular hobby craft fair, where Angola prisoners sell handmade items such as jewelry, leather goods, furniture, woodwork, artwork, and toys.

Important Rules and Reminders

Smoking is strictly prohibited

Outside food, drinks, and ice chests are not allowed

Only clear or transparent bags are permitted and are subject to search

Cash and major credit cards are accepted for craft purchases (concessions are cash-only)

An on-site ATM will be available

How to Buy Tickets or Get More Information

Tickets and seating charts are available online at angolarodeo.com. Officials remind you to avoid buying tickets from unauthorized third-party sellers. If you have any questions, you can call the Angola Prison Rodeo office at 225-655-2030 or 225-655-2607. The prison office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’ve never experienced the Angola Prison Rodeo, this spring’s event offers another chance to witness one of Louisiana’s most iconic traditions, just make sure you grab your tickets early.