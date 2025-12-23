Louisiana’s Wildest Show Returns: 2026 Angola Rodeo Tickets Available
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La (103.3 The GOAT) - One of the more unique events in Louisiana returns this spring, and if you've never made the trip to St. Francisville, put this on your to-do list for 2026. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections has announced that tickets are officially on sale for the 2026 Spring Angola Prison Rodeo, scheduled for April 18 and 19, 2026, at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola.
Known as “The Wildest Show in the South,” the Angola Prison Rodeo is one of Louisiana’s most unique and family-friendly events, with visitors from around Louisiana and beyond making their way to St. Francisville every spring.
Angola Prison Rodeo Ticket Prices and Entry Details
- General admission tickets are $20 per person
- Tickets are available for advance purchase
- The arena gates will open at 8:00 a.m.
- Rodeo events begin at 2:00 p.m. on both days
The rodeo happens twice a year, and it's easy to remember. One happens in spring around Easter, the other happens in late fall near Christmastime. With the popularity of the rodeo, officials recommend getting tickets early as this event does sell out.
What to Expect at the Angola Prison Rodeo
The Angola Prison Rodeo features all the action of traditional rodeo events, including:
- Bull riding
- Bareback riding
- Barrel racing
- Wild horse racing
- Convict poker
- Bull-dogging
- Chariot racing
- The dramatic “convict poker” finale
In addition to rodeo action, visitors can enjoy live music, arts and crafts, and the popular hobby craft fair, where Angola prisoners sell handmade items such as jewelry, leather goods, furniture, woodwork, artwork, and toys.
Important Rules and Reminders
- Smoking is strictly prohibited
- Outside food, drinks, and ice chests are not allowed
- Only clear or transparent bags are permitted and are subject to search
- Cash and major credit cards are accepted for craft purchases (concessions are cash-only)
- An on-site ATM will be available
How to Buy Tickets or Get More Information
Tickets and seating charts are available online at angolarodeo.com. Officials remind you to avoid buying tickets from unauthorized third-party sellers. If you have any questions, you can call the Angola Prison Rodeo office at 225-655-2030 or 225-655-2607. The prison office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
If you’ve never experienced the Angola Prison Rodeo, this spring’s event offers another chance to witness one of Louisiana’s most iconic traditions, just make sure you grab your tickets early.
Sights from the Angola Prison Rodeo
Gallery Credit: Dave Steel