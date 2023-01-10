Louisiana athletics announced some big news earlier today that is sure to bring back feelings of pure nostalgia. The Louisiana Men’s Basketball social media accounts announced that on February 4th, a very special guest is set to make a one-night appearance.

That’s right Cajun fans, The Fabulous Cajun Chicken is coming back to the Cajun Dome on February 4th. The Fabulous Cajun Chicken entertained fans from 1982-1999 and quickly became a beloved figure in Ragin’ Cajun athletics. He entertained everyone in the crowds with his wacky antics on the sidelines an constant trolling of the opposing teams.

Russel Heim, the man under the mask, went viral multiple times in his career when his skits and antics began sweeping the internet. Russel explained in a video made in 2018, that fabulous Cajun Chicken was never meant to be the actual mascot of the university, it just happened. In fact, Russel explained that he picked the bird costume over a dog costume the day he was performing a Ragin’ Cajuns sporting event.

Regardless of why the Fabulous Cajuns Chicken is no longer the mascot, I think long-time Cajun fans will tell you that Russel gave them great memories. If you want a blast from the past, then make you're way to the Cajun Dome on February 4th as the Cajuns Mens’ Basketball team takes on the Thundering Heard of Marshall.

