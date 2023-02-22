Alabama’s Brandon Miller Played a Role in the Tragedy Involving Jamea Harris

The tragedy involving the murder of Jamea Harris at the hands of former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles just took another turn for the worse. Recently it was reported that the number 1 center in the country Brandon Miller allegedly brought the gun used to kill Harris to Miles.

According to On3, Alabama head basketball coach, Nate Oats stated:

“We’ve known the situation since it happened. We’ve been fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time. The whole situation is sad. The team closed practice with a prayer for the situation today, knowing that we had this trial today. We think of Jamea and her family, Kaine. Really think about her son, Kaine, that was left behind. It’s sad.

Oats also added:

“We knew about that. Can’t control everything anybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out. Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Now Brandon Miller's Attorney released a statement today. Basically stating that Miller had no knowledge of what Darius Miles would be doing with the firearm and that he never even touched the firearm. He also stated that Miller has been fully cooperative with law enforcement.

Either way, this is a horrible look for not just Miller but head coach Nate Oats and Alabama as well. For Oats to make the comments he did and to know this whole time without any action is just disgusting. And even if Miller isn't involved it is still his gun and he should not be able to play for the remainder of the season. This tragedy just keeps getting worse and worse. We just want to send our prayers and condolences to Jamea Harris, her family, friends, and loved ones.