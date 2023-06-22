Acadiana’s Top 5 Fast Food Franchises
Back again with another top 5 list. This time we went across social media to get your votes on the best fast-food franchise. The results have been tallied and we have the answer.
Without further adieu, Let's Get Down To Business!
5. Five Guys Burgers & Fries
Coming in at number five, we have Five Guys Burgers & Fries. Five Guys offer a great burger with amazing cajun fries. The only issue is the cost. Getting everything you would want is a little pricey, but it may be arguably the best fast food burger.
4. Taco Bell
In the number four spot, we have the late-night hub of Taco Bell. If you're in Lafayette this is one of the few late-night spots you can visit. Plus if you want really cheap eats Taco Bell has you covered. The Nacho Fries were a big hit on Nasty Nick's top 10 fries list on Inside The Huddle on 103.3 The Goat.
3. Popeyes
With the number three spot, we have Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Whether it's the chicken tenders, the chicken sandwich, or the bone in chicken Popeyes is top-tier fast food. However, I will say the hotter and fresher the chicken is the better the experience is. If the food is cold then Popeyes is a miss.
2. Chick-Fil-A
Coming in at number two, we have Chick-Fil-A. Arguably the perfect chicken sandwich. But where I think Chick-Fil-A outshines the rest of the pack is with its amazing breakfast options, like the chicken minis. The quality is always high with Chick-Fil-A and you probably won't be disappointed.
1. Raising Canes
And finally, in the number one spot, we have Raising Canes. Known as the ultimate chicken tender spot. But if I'm honest I wished they had more variety. However, you all voted for this list so Canes is number one. But with the franchise that started in Louisiana, it has expanded nationwide and many love the Canes franchise and we see why.
Do you agree with this list? Did we get anything wrong? If so what fast food franchise would you have replaced?