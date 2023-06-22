Acadiana’s Top 5 Fast Food Franchises

Back again with another top 5 list. This time we went across social media to get your votes on the best fast-food franchise. The results have been tallied and we have the answer.

Without further adieu, Let's Get Down To Business!

5. Five Guys Burgers & Fries

President Obama Visits Local Burger Restaurant (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images) loading...

Coming in at number five, we have Five Guys Burgers & Fries. Five Guys offer a great burger with amazing cajun fries. The only issue is the cost. Getting everything you would want is a little pricey, but it may be arguably the best fast food burger.

4. Taco Bell

Taco Bell Struggles With Ingredients Shortage Due To Supply Transport Issues (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) loading...

In the number four spot, we have the late-night hub of Taco Bell. If you're in Lafayette this is one of the few late-night spots you can visit. Plus if you want really cheap eats Taco Bell has you covered. The Nacho Fries were a big hit on Nasty Nick's top 10 fries list on Inside The Huddle on 103.3 The Goat.

3. Popeyes

Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) loading...

With the number three spot, we have Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Whether it's the chicken tenders, the chicken sandwich, or the bone in chicken Popeyes is top-tier fast food. However, I will say the hotter and fresher the chicken is the better the experience is. If the food is cold then Popeyes is a miss.

2. Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A Draws Conservative Criticism For Its Diversity, Equity And Inclusion Policy (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) loading...

Coming in at number two, we have Chick-Fil-A. Arguably the perfect chicken sandwich. But where I think Chick-Fil-A outshines the rest of the pack is with its amazing breakfast options, like the chicken minis. The quality is always high with Chick-Fil-A and you probably won't be disappointed.

1. Raising Canes

Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for NYCWFF) loading...

And finally, in the number one spot, we have Raising Canes. Known as the ultimate chicken tender spot. But if I'm honest I wished they had more variety. However, you all voted for this list so Canes is number one. But with the franchise that started in Louisiana, it has expanded nationwide and many love the Canes franchise and we see why.

Do you agree with this list? Did we get anything wrong? If so what fast food franchise would you have replaced?