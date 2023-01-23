49ers Legend Jerry Rice Showcased His New Absurd Jewelry at 49ers Game

In the sporting world, we've seen some fantastic jewelry and some horrendous jewelry. Some players are modest while others peacock. Sunday at the 49ers game Jerry Rice leaned to the absurd side of the jewelry spectrum. Rice debuted a new iced-out with diamonds 49ers helmet chain.

Not only is the helmet pendant on the chain covered in diamonds, but it also has the word goat inscribed on the back. But being 103.3 The GOAT, as they say, GOATS recognize GOATS.

