Young Jets Fan Who Goes For Ice Cream After Every Win Must Be Having an Awesome Season

The Jets are not a franchise known for winning football games. The last time they won the Super Bowl, their quarterback was named "Broadway" Joe Namath and football looked like this.

Joe Namath c/o vault.si.com loading...

So the Jets performance this year is astonishing. The team is 6-3 and just last week they took down the odds-on Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills and their MVP caliber quarterback Josh Allen.

The Jets' incredible defense, led by stunning rookie corner Sauce Gardner, is one of the most impressive units in football. The young DB has been leaving opponents "lost in the Sauce" all season.

And it's not like he's been covering nobodies.

You would think the rook might be the happiest guy in East Rutherford.

I'd tell you you're wrong.

The happiest dude in the New York right now is a kid named Johnny.

Johnny is a Jets fan who went viral earlier in the season for getting a chance to interview Sauce Gardner. Johnny explained that his dad would take him for ice cream when the Jets win and thus asked Sauce how often he would be able to get a cold treat during the season.

Sauce's answer rings true in retrospect.

And as you can see from the video, the Jets and their fans have been keeping up with Johnny to make sure his Dad is keeping his end of the bargain.

After that huge upset of the Bills, the NFL itself recommended a whole ice cream cake.

If you're Johnny's dad, you can't say no to that.

Even Saints fans are hoping whatever good juju Johnny gave the Jets can rub off on the Black and Gold.

Truth be told, I'm living through this kid vicariously. I grew up around the best Saints teams to ever do it. Had I made that kind of deal with my dad, I'd have eaten more ice cream than any kid should.

Needless to say, I think a lot of football fans are cheering for the Jets this year, just to make sure Johnny keeps getting that ice cream.

