(KPEL-FM) - There's so much to love about Louisiana. When people come from other parts of the country, they're amazed by the unique culture that has developed here. We often take it for granted, but sometimes all you have to do is take a trip to another part of the country where the culture isn't quite as prominent.

This is especially apparent when influencers from across the Atlantic come to our state and experience the joie de vivre that is found in all corners of Louisiana, and experience seasoning for the first time.

Mardi Gras is a celebration that may not have originated in Louisiana (thanks, Mobile, AL), we certainly took things to the next level, having regional variations of the celebration from the Cajun courir de Mardi Gras to the extravagant, over the top floats, costumes and throws of the larger cities including the unofficial home of Mardi Gras, New Orleans. Other parts of the country have started their own Mardi Gras traditions including St. Louis, Missouri, Galveston, Texas and more, which shows the influence of our state even more. Not many other places in the country can workers explain they were late because of parade floats

Since we're talking about holidays, there's not too many cities that immediately scream haunted like New Orleans. From ghost tours to the always eerie above-ground cemeteries, there's a reason why so many vampire stories are set in the Big Easy. From Anne Rice's house to Trent Reznor's time in New Orleans, Halloween takes on a whole new meaning with costumes that only make sense in Louisiana:

Many years ago, the hashtag #onlyinlouisiana popped up on Twitter and people have been sharing their unique Louisiana experiences ever since on social media. We've collected 10 of these as an example of what makes Louisiana so unique. If these inspire you, jump on X and share your own #onlyinlouisiana moments.