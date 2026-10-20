If you opened your car insurance renewal this year and had to sit down, you’re not alone. Louisiana car insurance costs more than almost anywhere in America, with full coverage averaging about $327 a month compared to $208 nationally. The biggest reasons are lawsuits and injury claims, uninsured drivers, high crash rates and severe weather. The good news: 2025 reforms are starting to bring rates down.

Louisiana Ranks at or Near the Top for Car Insurance Costs

Depending on whose numbers you use, Louisiana is either the most expensive or second most expensive state in America for car insurance.

The most expensive: Insure.com ranks Louisiana first, with full coverage averaging $3,999 a year.

Second most expensive: ValuePenguin puts us at No. 2, with full coverage averaging $327 a month. The national average is $208.

That’s about $120 more every month, just for living in Louisiana. Over a year, that’s a nice chunk of change that could go toward groceries, a utility bill or a weekend on the coast.

Lawsuits and Injury Claims Are the Biggest Driver

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Ask anyone in the insurance industry what’s behind Louisiana’s rates, and the first answer is usually lawsuits.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, the percentage of auto claims that end up in court in Louisiana is more than twice the national average. Bodily injury claims run nearly double the national norm.

When more fender benders turn into injury claims and lawsuits, insurance companies pay out more. And when they pay out more, every one of us pays more on our premiums. The same report also points to claim fraud and third-party litigation funding (outside investors paying for lawsuits) as ongoing problems.

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Too Many Drivers Without Insurance

Here’s the part that really stings for those of us paying our bills every month. About 1 in 7 Louisiana drivers was uninsured as of 2022, according to Insurance Information Institute data cited by the Legislature. That’s up from 11.6% in 2017.

When an uninsured driver hits you, your own policy often ends up covering the damage through uninsured motorist coverage. That cost gets spread across every insured driver in the state.

The Legislature tried to push back in 2025. Under the updated “No Pay, No Play” law, which took effect August 1, 2025, an uninsured driver can’t collect the first $100,000 in damages from a crash, no matter who caused it.

Dangerous Roads and More Crashes

We all know the potholes in town aren’t doing us any favors. Bad roads mean more damage claims, and more crashes mean more claims, period.

Louisiana’s traffic death rate is 19.7 deaths per 100,000 residents, well above the national average of 12.8, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Insurers price that risk into every policy.

Hurricanes, Flooding and Hail

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Living in Louisiana means living with weather. Hurricanes, flash flooding and hailstorms all total out cars. That shows up in the comprehensive portion of your policy, the part that covers damage when you’re not driving. One storm can flood thousands of vehicles at once, and insurers build that possibility into what they charge everybody in the state.

Is There Any Good News?

The Legislature passed a package of insurance reforms in 2025. One of the biggest changes: drivers found 51% or more at fault for a crash can no longer collect damages from the other driver. Since then:

Rates are dropping : Approved personal auto rates are down 3.9% so far this year (through May 2026), on top of a 2.5% average decrease last year, according to Triple-I.

: Approved personal auto rates are down 3.9% so far this year (through May 2026), on top of a 2.5% average decrease last year, according to Triple-I. Carriers are cutting rates : Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple approved a 7.6% rate decrease for Allstate customers, effective January 2026.

: Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple approved a 7.6% rate decrease for Allstate customers, effective January 2026. Car thefts are way down: Reported vehicle thefts in Louisiana fell 51% in 2024, according to FBI data.

Even Commissioner Temple says he’s not satisfied with where rates are today, so don’t expect your bill to get cut in half anytime soon. But for the first time in a long time, the trend is pointing down.

How Louisiana Drivers Can Save on Car Insurance Right Now

While we wait for rates to come down on their own, there are a few things you can do today:

Shop around every renewal : Prices vary a lot from company to company. Shop around for the lowest average rates for both liability and full coverage.

: Prices vary a lot from company to company. Shop around for the lowest average rates for both liability and full coverage. Raise your deductible : Going from $500 to $1,000 can lower your premium noticeably. Just make sure you can cover that amount if something happens.

: Going from $500 to $1,000 can lower your premium noticeably. Just make sure you can cover that amount if something happens. Bundle your policies : Most companies discount car insurance when you add your home or renters policy.

: Most companies discount car insurance when you add your home or renters policy. Ask about safe-driver programs : Many insurers offer an app or plug-in device that tracks your driving and rewards good habits.

: Many insurers offer an app or plug-in device that tracks your driving and rewards good habits. Ask for every discount: Good student, military, low mileage and paying in full are all worth asking about.

READ MORE: Louisiana Insurance Rates Rank Among Most Expensive

It’s not much fun writing that check every few months, but at least now we know where the money’s going. Drive safe out there, and take five minutes to shop your policy at your next renewal. It might just pay for a few plate lunches.