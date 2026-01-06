Baton Rouge, La. - After years of watching auto insurance rates climb, some Louisiana drivers may finally be catching a break. According to KPLC, Progressive has received approval from the Louisiana Department of Insurance to lower rates for hundreds of thousands of policyholders across the state, and that news is already getting attention from drivers on social media here in Acadiana.

“I’ll believe it when I see it on my bill,”

One listener commented. “But if it actually goes down, that would be huge.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Insurance via press release, Progressive Security Insurance Company will reduce rates by an average of 6.6 percent for more than 270,000 policies, while Progressive Paloverde Insurance Company will cut rates by about 4 percent for nearly 200,000 additional drivers. New policies will reflect the change starting January 16, with renewals following on February 13. State Representative Gabe Firment shared the following information via Facebook:

Another voice on social media said the timing couldn’t be better.

“Between groceries, utilities, and gas, everything feels more expensive. Any savings helps right now.”

State officials say the rate reductions are tied to fewer claims and lower losses for insurers. Progressive isn’t alone either. More than 20 insurance companies, including State Farm and Geico, have filed for or received rate reductions in Louisiana after improved numbers in 2024.

Still, not everyone should expect the same results. Rates can vary depending on where you live, your driving history, and other risk factors. A driver in Lafayette may see a different outcome than someone in New Orleans or Shreveport.

Residents of Louisiana seem to have a distrust of government, feeling a little bit like Charlie Brown trying to just kick the football. “I just hope it’s not one of those things where they say rates are dropping, but mine somehow goes up again,” mentioned a driver who clearly has experienced a bait and switch before.

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple encourages drivers to shop around, compare policies, and review their renewal notices carefully. While these changes are a step in the right direction, officials caution that long-term relief will take time as broader insurance reforms continue to work their way through the system. For now, Louisiana drivers should be cautiously optimistic and checking their next bill a little more closely than usual.

