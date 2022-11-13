Watch Former Referee Mike Pereira Forget He’s on TV

Former NFL referee and now tv referee Mike Pereira had a bizarre moment during the Seahawks versus Buccaneers game. During the broadcast, Pereira was brought on to discuss a call and I think he assumed the camera moved from him when he then does a licking motion.

Now was Pereira doing said tongue motions to someone off-camera, I can't say. But whatever it was he was caught in 1080 p, 4k HD. Hilarious none-the-less and social media had fun with this scene.

Pereira definitely allowed for more laughs on Sunday. Hopefully, nothing happens from this moment though.