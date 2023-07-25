Watch Cam Newton Hilariously Shut Down a Heckler

Saints fans are very familiar with the play of former Panthers franchise QB Cam Newton as he was a thorn in our side for years. He was drafted by the Panthers as the first overall pick and played in the league for 10 years with 9 of those seasons coming in Carolina. He finished his career with nearly 33,000 passing yards and over 5,000 rushing yards while totaling 269 touchdowns. He was the league MVP in 2015 as he lead the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance. A shoulder injury was the cause of his decline and he hasn’t been able to get back on a roster even though he feels like he can still play.

Even though Cam was not on an active roster, he still manages to stick around the game that he loves so much. He hosts a lot of camps for high schoolers and the nation's top high school prospects. He has established and coached his own 7 on 7 team that commands some of the nation's best athletes. Even though Cam might not be the quarterback he once was he hasn’t lost a step in the trash-talking department.

One heckler found this out really quick at one of Newton’s latest camps when a young spectator thought it was a good idea to heckle the former QB about never winning a Super Bowl. Newton heard the heckler's comments and decided to shut down the young spectator personally.

When will fans learn that if you are going to trash-talk a star athlete, they are not going to shy away from the challenge? One thing is for sure, if you are going to heckle Cam Newton, you better make sure you're back account is bigger than his.

