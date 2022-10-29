Vince Vaughn Has a Plan For a Sequel to the Sports Movie Classic Dodgeball

When you think of sports movies some that come to mind are: Rocky, Remember The Titans, Friday Night Lights, Coach Carter, Rudy, Any Given Sunday, Moneyball, and A League Of Their Own. One that remains iconic due to the fact it merged comedy and sports is Dodgeball.

Dodgeball came out in 2004 and was created by Ben Stiller and Rawson Marshall Thurber. This movie became a cult classic as time went on. So much so that every now and then ESPN will use the idea that the film created called ESPN The Ocho or ESPN 8 where they broadcast sports that are so outlandish or so irrelevant to popular media. So with the love of this movie continuing to this day the idea of a sequel has finally come up.

Justin Long who funny enough played a character by the name of Justin in the movie was doing promotion for his new film when he revealed that Vince Vaughn has an idea for a Dodgeball sequel. Long had recently worked with Vaughn when he revealed that he had an idea or pitch for a sequel to Dodgeball.

Long also revealed that he had producer Ben Stiller on his podcast with his brother and brought forth the info that Vaughn had an idea for a sequel. Stiller responded with hesitation due to the fact that Dodgeball is so beloved and he doesn't want to ruin the original film's legacy. Stiller already has a history of ruining his original franchises. Look no further than Zoolander 2. Long also informed that Stiller absolutely loves Dodgeball and his character. He holds it near and dear to his heart so he is super protective of that franchise.

However Long stated that Vaughn's idea is really good and something that he feels needs to be made. He also stated that he told Stiller to at least listen to Vaughn's idea and Stiller agreed to do that.

Hopefully, we get the sequel to Dodgeball; however, I do agree with Stiller that if Vince Vaughn's pitch isn't good then let's leave it alone. Because Dodgeball is a classic movie and if there isn't an idea that makes sense then let's leave the classic alone.