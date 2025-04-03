Tulane quarterback TJ Finley was arrested and is facing charges related to an alleged stolen car.

Fox 8 television out of New Orleans is reporting that Finley was booked for illegally possessing a stolen item worth more than $25,000.

Finley has since been released from jail and no comment has yet been made by him or his representation.

According to court documents, Finley told police that he had recently purchased the car in Atlanta.

Tulane has made an official statement, and it reads as follows:

We are aware of a situation involving TJ Finley. He has been suspended from the football program pending the outcome of the case. Due to federal laws governing student privacy, we will not disclose any additional information regarding the student, including information related to disciplinary proceedings.

Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall addressed the developing situation, but with very little to add to the program's statement.

“Legally, I can’t. I, I’m not in a position to be able to dive into it,” Sumrall said. “You know, when things happen off the field, it’s unfortunate. And, I’ll let the statement say for what it is. Um, but when guys make mistakes, then we have to have accountability.”

This is definitely a very developing story and we'll update as we have more information.

Western Kentucky v Alabama Brandon Sumrall, Getty Images loading...

Finley, a once highly-touted player out of Ponchatoula High, has been well-traveled over his college career. He's played at LSU, Auburn, Texas State, and Western Kentucky.

Tulane would make five teams he's played for, if he does in fact compete later this fall for the Green Wave.

Get our free mobile app