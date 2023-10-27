Middle East Hostilities Find Their Way To New Orleans, Louisiana

It’s been almost three weeks since Hamas attacked Israel and took numerous hostages. Tension has increased so significantly, the United States State Department issued a world wide travel advisory for Americans overseas.

Unfortunately, those tensions have found their way to Louisiana.

Thursday afternoon during a demonstration near the Tulane campus in New Orleans, a pickup truck drove down the street where people were protesting. It appears one of the men in the truck attempt to light an Israeli flag on fire.

When one of the protesters tried and eventually grabbed the flag, is when the punches started being thrown.

Tulane and nola.com are reporting two arrests have been made so far with potentially more to come.