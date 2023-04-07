National champion and LSU basketball star Alexis Morris has officially been invited to the WNBA draft on April 10. The three-round draft will be nationally televised in New York at 6 PM. Morris is one of 15 draft prospects invited to New York.

The 5-6 is on guard from Beaumont Texas was a first-team all-SEC pick as she averaged 15.4 points with 4.8 assists and shot 43% from the field. She was a key part of the Tiger’s run to their first National championship in program history. She averaged over 16 points per game in the NCAA tournament and recorded 20-plus points in the final three games of the tournament. She was crucial in the Tiger’s comeback over Virginia Tech as she scored 19 of her 21 points in the second half.

Morris’ college career was reignited when she came to Baton Rouge two seasons ago to play for Kim Mulkey. The star guard express earlier this season how she wasn’t sure if she was going to play basketball again once she entered the transfer portal. She expressed that she just needed to have a change of scenery and basketball was the last thing on her mind, but Mulkey believed in her and her skills.

She was so thankful to Mulkey and the university that she gave a pretty emotional farewell speech for the Tigers Championship celebration event.

Morris would make additions to the list of Tigers who were drafted before her with Khayla Pointer being the latest as she was drafted from LSU just last season. There have been 20 Tigers selected to the WNBA and Morris is looking like a legitimate first-rounder. Good luck Lex Luthor.

