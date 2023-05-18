Former LSU Star Alexis Morris Receives Backlash for her Comments Towards WNBA Veterans

Former LSU star and 2023 national champion Alexis Morris made a big name for herself as she and Angle Reese guided LSU women's basketball to new heights. In her first three years of college, Morris bounced around to three different teams in Baylor, Rutgers, and Texas A&M. She strongly considered giving up basketball altogether before landing with Kim Mulkey at LSU.

Morris averaged over 15 points per game in her two seasons at LSU where the Tigers made back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances and a national title last season. Morris was a key piece to the Tiger’s title run and she recorded three straight 20-plus point games in the Sweet 16, Elite 8, and Final Four. Morris’s play in her final two seasons at LSU was enough to get her drafted by the Connecticut Sun as the 22nd overall pick.

Even after all her accomplishments in college, Morris’ stent in the WNBA was very brief. It was announced last week that Morris along with other draft picks in the WNBA were to be released as teams made their final roster cuts. Morris took to announce this and seemed like she was going to let it get the best of her and her dreams.

Many fans of the sport took to Twitter to offer support to Morris but that tune has changed since then. Morris recently took to Twitter to state that if the league can’t make spots for rookies then they need to cut the vets. She went on to say, in a now-deleted Tweet, that the veterans need to know when to call it a career. She said that players over thirty need to make room for younger players like herself.

As you can imagine, this didn’t go over very well on social media. Morris received a lot of backlash for her comments saying that they were sexist and ageist. Many went as far as to say that it’s disrespectful of Morris to call out the women who made the sport as big as it is today.

What do you think about this situation, does Alexis have a point or were her comments taken too far?

