The Ravens Make Lamar Jackson The Highest Paid Quarterback in NFL History

Two of the biggest question marks in the NFL have finally received an answer in the same week. Earlier this week, a deal for the Jets to receive Aaron Rogers from the Packers was finally made official. Now, we get an answer to the “Will the Ravens sign Lamar Jackson to a new deal?’ question. The answer is a resounding yes.

Earlier this month, it looked like the Ravens were attempting to appeal to Lamar by signing a big-name receiver in OBJ. Even with that signing, a lot of fans and insiders were wondering if that was going to be enough. Lamar has made it known that he wanted a new deal and a hefty one at that. While all the detail haven't been worked out yet, the Ravens have agreed to make Lamar Jackson the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history with a 5-year $260 contract.

In 2022, the young superstar though for 2,763 yards with 17 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions. He rushed for 764 yards and an additional 3 touchdowns. Lamar posted these numbers while missing the final five games of the regular season and the Raven's Wild Card game against the Bengals. While all the detail haven't been worked out yet, The Ravens have agreed to make Lamar Jackson the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history with a 5-year $260 million contract.

With Lamar returning to Baltimore and OBJ coming slated to be his top target, how far will the Ravens go in 2023?

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL.