Odell Beckham Jr. Named a Suspect in Assault Case, Denies the Allegations

Former LSU star and Super Bowl Champion, Odell Beckham Jr. has been named a suspect in an assault case. A woman went to police claiming the star wideout put his hands around her through in an L.A. hotspot. Beckham and his team deny these allegations and claim they are false.

TMZ reports that law enforcement stated that the incident took place at Delilah several weeks back where the woman claims Beckham went up to her and grabbed her throat with light pressure. A rep for Odell stated that weren’t aware of the investigation and deny Beckham’s involvement in the accusations. The owner of the L.A. establishment had this to say when asked about the incident, “We were contacted about an investigation and reviewed the videos, the claim is false. There is no evidence of this person even being in the area she claimed the incident occurred.”

The allegations come about a week after Beckham signed a one-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Ravens. Beckham is a Super Bowl champion, three-time pro-bowler, and NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2014. We will keep you updated as the case continues to unfold.

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams Getty Images loading...

