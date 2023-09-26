The New Orleans Saints Finally Release WR Tre’Quan Smith

NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - Breaking News, according to Nick Underhill of NOF Network the New Orleans Saints have finally gotten rid of wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith.

Smith has started the season injured. But even when healthy Smith never lived up to the hype and expectations set by the team, the media, and the fans. Smith accumulated 1764 receiving yards, 18 touchdowns, and 131 receptions for his career. Those are his stats for his whole career. Some receivers get those stats in one season; that is why Saints fans have always had an issue with Smith. Even though sometimes he would have moments of brilliance, he could never stay healthy or catch enough passes to be a key cog in the offense.

Social Media Reacts To Tre'Quan Smith Getting Cut.

So many Saints fans have been rejoicing in the fact that the Saints no longer have the cist that was Tre'Quan Smith. No more continuous dropped passes and no more always-injured Tre'Quan Smith. Maybe Sean Payton believes Smith is the answer for the Broncos. The Saints will take the field again against the Buccaneers this Sunday at noon.