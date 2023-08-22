Tennessee Titans House Explodes Overnight, Father Inside

Tragedy hit the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday when the news of Caleb Farley’s Charlotte house exploded overnight with his father and another person inside. ESPN reporting Robert Farley was confirmed dead with the other inhabitant taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Caleb Farley was not at home of the time of the explosion. Farley was the Titans 1st Round pick out of Virginia Tech, 22nd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. In two seasons, Farley has been limited to just 12 games due to injures.

Farley’s mother Robin passed away in 2018 after a battle with in January 2018.