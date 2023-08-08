Stephen Curry Lived Out a Teenage Fantasy Performing with Famous Mid 2000s Band

Stephen Curry has already done so many amazing things in his career. Multi-championship winning player who has won multiple mvps. He has also won golf tournaments and have done almost everything you can do as a player. But last night Steph got to live out a teenage fantasy by performing with Mid 2000s pop punk band Paramore.

If you grew up in the early 2000s theres no way you didn't listen to Paramore. So for someone like Steph Curry, who was getting ready for college when Paramore was at it's height this had to be a dream come true.

This reminds of when Drake brings out guys like Jaysom Tatum or Lebron James. But to come out for Paramore and sing Misery Business just hits the nostalgia factor for me. Will Curry turn this opportunity into a karaoke tv show, only time will tell.