BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL-FM) - Louisiana families who rely on SNAP benefits will see a noticeable change at the grocery store beginning next month. Starting February 18, 2026, SNAP benefits can no longer be used to purchase candy, soft drinks, or energy drinks in the state. Originally reported in September of 2025, Governor Jeff Landry announced the controversial ban on sodas, candy and energy drinks among other items.

What Is Changing With SNAP in Louisiana

The change follows approval of a federal waiver that allows Louisiana to place restrictions on certain food items purchased with SNAP, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. State officials said the goal was to encourage healthier eating habits and help reduce diet-related health issues that continue to impact Louisiana at higher rates than much of the country. As of 2024, Louisiana was listed as one of the least healthy states in America by Forbes from a study conducted by Ozmosi.

Get our free mobile app

Will SNAP Benefits or Eligibility Change

This update does not reduce benefits or alter who qualifies for SNAP. Monthly benefit amounts remain the same, and eligibility rules are unchanged. The only difference is which items can be purchased using SNAP funds.

What SNAP Benefits Can Still Be Used For

SNAP recipients will still be able to purchase a wide range of food items, including:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat

Dairy products

Bread

Grains

Other household staples

Frozen and canned foods without added sugar or excessive sodium will also remain eligible.

Read More: SNAP Restrictions from the LA Department of Health

Why Some Louisiana Residents Are Concerned

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions across the state. Some SNAP recipients worry the new restrictions could make grocery shopping more complicated, especially as food prices remain high. Others support the move, saying it encourages better nutrition without limiting access to real meals.

How Grocery Stores Will Adjust to the New Regulations

Retailers that accept SNAP will be required to update their checkout systems before the rule takes effect so restricted items can no longer be purchased with SNAP benefits. State officials say stores are being given time to prepare ahead of the February deadline.

What SNAP Users Should Know Going Forward

For families who rely on SNAP, this means planning ahead and understanding which items will no longer qualify once the changes go into effect. While the long-term impact remains to be seen, the rule represents a significant shift in how SNAP benefits are used in Louisiana. If future studies show a decrease in obesity and other health risks, hopefully Louisiana can improve the overall standard of living and lower already high health insurance rates.