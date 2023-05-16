San Antonio Spurs Win NBA Lottery; New Orleans Pelicans Pick 14th

The San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery Tuesday Night and are expected to pick, who many consider to be a generational talent in France’s Victor Wembanyama. The 7’2, 19-year old, Wembanyama plays professionally for Metropolitans 92 where he averages 21.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.

The New Orleans Pelicans with a 0.5% chance of winning the NBA Lottery, finished where they expected to and will select 14th.

In addition to their 1st Round pick, the Pelicans have the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets 2nd Round Picks and their own 2nd Round pick, as long as it’s in the Top 45. If not, it goes to Atlanta.

As the Los Angeles Lakers get ready to play the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, it must be painful for the Pelicans and their fans to watch. Holding a Pick Swap with the Lakers and as late as February 25th, Los Angeles was 13th in the Western Conference. But the Lakers finished up the season on 15-7 run, good for 7th in the conference, whereas the Pelicans, who once led the Western Conference, finished 8th.

