After losing a late lead in the closing minutes of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the New Orleans Saints are attempting to quickly turn the page from defeat and prepare for Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

In the loss to the Bengals, the Saints were shorthanded due to injuries to a number of key players.

Judging by today's injury report, the Saints once again have a lengthy injury report which is always concerning, but even more so for a road game on only a few days of rest.

A total of 14 players are listed with injuries, with nearly half of them as DNP (did not participate), meaning they were unable to participate in today's practice, which was only a walkthrough.

The team is boarding a flight to Arizona tomorrow afternoon.

Both quarterbacks Andy Dalton (back) and Jameis Winston (back/ankle) remained limited, while Pro Bowlers such as guard Andrus Peat (chest), wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) were all listed as DNP, along with several others.

The Cardinals are also beat up heading into the matchup, with a total of 13 players carrying injury designations.

Here is a complete rundown of the Saints Tuesday injury/practice report.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday WR Michael Thomas Foot DNP DNP WR Jarvis Landry Ankle DNP DNP G Andrus Peat Chest DNP DNP TE Adam Trautman Ankle DNP DNP WR Keith Kirkwood Ankle DNP DNP CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen DNP DNP RB Mark Ingram Knee LP LP CB Paulson Adebo Knee LP LP S Marcus Maye Rib LP FP T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP LP G Calvin Throckmorton Hip LP LP DE Payton Turner Chest LP LP QB Jameis Winston Back/Ankle LP LP QB Andy Dalton Back LP LP

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Position Name Injury Monday Tuesday WR Marquise Brown Foot DNP DNP RB James Conner Ribs DNP DNP LB Dennis Gardeck Ankle DNP DNP C Rodney Hudson Knee DNP DNP K Matt Prater Left Hip DNP DNP G Justin Pugh Knee DNP DNP S Jalen Thompson Hamstring DNP LP RB Darrel Williams Knee DNP DNP RB Eno Benjamin Foot LP LP LB Zaven Collins Shoulder LP LP DE Michael Dogbe Elbow LP LP CB Trayvon Mullen Hamstring LP LP DT Rashard Lawrence Hand FP FP

New Orleans (2-4) battles Arizona (2-4) this Thursday night at 7:15.

Listen to the game, along with the pregame show (5:00pm) and postgame show on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

