Saints vs Cardinals Tuesday Injury Report
After losing a late lead in the closing minutes of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the New Orleans Saints are attempting to quickly turn the page from defeat and prepare for Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
In the loss to the Bengals, the Saints were shorthanded due to injuries to a number of key players.
Judging by today's injury report, the Saints once again have a lengthy injury report which is always concerning, but even more so for a road game on only a few days of rest.
A total of 14 players are listed with injuries, with nearly half of them as DNP (did not participate), meaning they were unable to participate in today's practice, which was only a walkthrough.
The team is boarding a flight to Arizona tomorrow afternoon.
Both quarterbacks Andy Dalton (back) and Jameis Winston (back/ankle) remained limited, while Pro Bowlers such as guard Andrus Peat (chest), wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) were all listed as DNP, along with several others.
The Cardinals are also beat up heading into the matchup, with a total of 13 players carrying injury designations.
Here is a complete rundown of the Saints Tuesday injury/practice report.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|WR
|Michael Thomas
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Chest
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|Adam Trautman
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Keith Kirkwood
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Paulson Adebo
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Rib
|LP
|FP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|LP
|G
|Calvin Throckmorton
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Chest
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Jameis Winston
|Back/Ankle
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Andy Dalton
|Back
|LP
|LP
ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Monday
|Tuesday
|WR
|Marquise Brown
|Foot
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|James Conner
|Ribs
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Dennis Gardeck
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|C
|Rodney Hudson
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|K
|Matt Prater
|Left Hip
|DNP
|DNP
|G
|Justin Pugh
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Jalen Thompson
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|RB
|Darrel Williams
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Eno Benjamin
|Foot
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Zaven Collins
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|DE
|Michael Dogbe
|Elbow
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Trayvon Mullen
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|DT
|Rashard Lawrence
|Hand
|FP
|FP
New Orleans (2-4) battles Arizona (2-4) this Thursday night at 7:15.
Listen to the game, along with the pregame show (5:00pm) and postgame show on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.