Saints vs Cardinals Tuesday Injury Report

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

After losing a late lead in the closing minutes of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the New Orleans Saints are attempting to quickly turn the page from defeat and prepare for Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

In the loss to the Bengals, the Saints were shorthanded due to injuries to a number of key players.

Judging by today's injury report, the Saints once again have a lengthy injury report which is always concerning, but even more so for a road game on only a few days of rest.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
A total of 14 players are listed with injuries, with nearly half of them as DNP (did not participate), meaning they were unable to participate in today's practice, which was only a walkthrough.

The team is boarding a flight to Arizona tomorrow afternoon.

Both quarterbacks Andy Dalton (back) and Jameis Winston (back/ankle) remained limited, while Pro Bowlers such as guard Andrus Peat (chest), wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) were all listed as DNP, along with several others.

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
The Cardinals are also beat up heading into the matchup, with a total of 13 players carrying injury designations.

Here is a complete rundown of the Saints Tuesday injury/practice report.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant         DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryMondayTuesday
WRMichael ThomasFootDNPDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleDNPDNP
GAndrus PeatChestDNPDNP
TEAdam TrautmanAnkleDNPDNP
WRKeith KirkwoodAnkleDNPDNP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNP
RBMark IngramKneeLPLP
CBPaulson AdeboKneeLPLP
SMarcus MayeRibLPFP
TRyan RamczykRestLPLP
GCalvin ThrockmortonHipLPLP
DEPayton TurnerChestLPLP
QBJameis WinstonBack/AnkleLPLP
QBAndy DaltonBackLPLP

ARIZONA CARDINALS

PositionNameInjuryMondayTuesday
WRMarquise BrownFootDNPDNP
RBJames ConnerRibsDNPDNP
LBDennis GardeckAnkleDNPDNP
CRodney HudsonKneeDNPDNP
KMatt PraterLeft HipDNPDNP
GJustin PughKneeDNPDNP
SJalen ThompsonHamstringDNPLP
RBDarrel WilliamsKneeDNPDNP
RBEno BenjaminFootLPLP
LBZaven CollinsShoulderLPLP
DEMichael DogbeElbowLPLP
CBTrayvon MullenHamstringLPLP
DTRashard LawrenceHandFPFP

New Orleans (2-4) battles Arizona (2-4) this Thursday night at 7:15.

Listen to the game, along with the pregame show (5:00pm) and postgame show on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

