It took a little while, but Saints 2023 first-round pick Bryan Bresee has signed his rookie deal.

It's a four-year $12 million dollar affair with a team option for a fifth year. Included in the deal is a $5.9 million signing bonus.

If that seems rich, it's worth noting that it's only a third of what David Onyemata, whom Bresee is "replacing", signed for in free agency.

This leaves only defensive end Isaiah Foskey and quarterback Jake Haener as the only unsigned draftees from this year.

It shouldn't take long though, as the four other picks signed pretty immediately after being drafted.

Bresee's signing comes just a day after the Saints made further offseason moves, signing former Steeler and Cowboy James Washington, who turned in quite a few decent seasons in Pittsburgh.

We'll be keeping track of all the offseason news for the Black and Gold, so be sure to stay engaged.

Get our free mobile app

Worst New Orleans Saints Trades of All Time A rundown of the absolute worst New Orleans Saints trades of all time.

Remembering the 2000 Saints, One of the Best Seasons in Franchise History Despite winning the first playoff game in the history of the franchise, which was in its 34th season that year, the 2000 Saints team does not get its proper due.