NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The New Orleans Saints continue to announce roster moves ahead of the 3:00 pm deadline today (Tuesday, August 26, 2025).

Yesterday, the club announced 14 players had their contracts either terminated or waived.

Saints Cut Jake Haener and Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The cuts continue today, with some of the bigger names getting the boot, including quarterback Jake Haener and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Haener was a fourth-round pick by the Saints out of Fresno State two years ago, while Edwards-Helaire was a bit of a reclamation project after the team signed the LSU product towards the end of last season after he was released from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Isaiah Foskey Released After Two Seasons

Another player released today was 2023 second-round pick Isaiah Foskey, who struggled to make an impact.

The 24-year-old tallied a whopping 25 total tackles in 27 games played in New Orleans with 0 sacks from his defensive end position.

Other Players Waived or Released

Other players released today include:

Kevin Austin Jr. - Wide Receiver

Treyton Welch - Tight End

D'Marco Jackson - Linebacker

Rico Payton - Cornerback

Dalys Beanum - Cornerback

Jayden Peevy - Defensive Tackle

Easton Kilty - Offensive Line

Jonah Williams - Defensive Tackle

Marcus Yarns - Running Back

Dante Pettis - Wide Receiver

Shane Lemieux - Offensive Line

Nephi Sewell - Linebacker

Terrell Burgess - Safety

Elliott Davison - Safety

Charlie Smyth - Kicker

Injured Reserve Moves Ahead of Week 1

Defensive tackle John Ridgeway, along with offensive tackle Barry Wesley, has been placed on the injured reserve. Ridgeway injured his pectoral muscle in the Saints' second preseason game but is reportedly expected to return in the early part of the season.

Foster Moreau to PUP List

Tight end Foster Moreau will be starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, according to sources.

More Roster Decisions Still to Come

More moves will be announced throughout the day, and we'll update this story as the roster continues to dwindle to 53.