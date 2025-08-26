Big Names Cut as Saints Trim Roster to 53 Players
NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The New Orleans Saints continue to announce roster moves ahead of the 3:00 pm deadline today (Tuesday, August 26, 2025).
Yesterday, the club announced 14 players had their contracts either terminated or waived.
Saints Cut Jake Haener and Clyde Edwards-Helaire
The cuts continue today, with some of the bigger names getting the boot, including quarterback Jake Haener and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Haener was a fourth-round pick by the Saints out of Fresno State two years ago, while Edwards-Helaire was a bit of a reclamation project after the team signed the LSU product towards the end of last season after he was released from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Isaiah Foskey Released After Two Seasons
Another player released today was 2023 second-round pick Isaiah Foskey, who struggled to make an impact.
The 24-year-old tallied a whopping 25 total tackles in 27 games played in New Orleans with 0 sacks from his defensive end position.
Other Players Waived or Released
Other players released today include:
- Kevin Austin Jr. - Wide Receiver
- Treyton Welch - Tight End
- D'Marco Jackson - Linebacker
- Rico Payton - Cornerback
- Dalys Beanum - Cornerback
- Jayden Peevy - Defensive Tackle
- Easton Kilty - Offensive Line
- Jonah Williams - Defensive Tackle
- Marcus Yarns - Running Back
- Dante Pettis - Wide Receiver
- Shane Lemieux - Offensive Line
- Nephi Sewell - Linebacker
- Terrell Burgess - Safety
- Elliott Davison - Safety
- Charlie Smyth - Kicker
Injured Reserve Moves Ahead of Week 1
Defensive tackle John Ridgeway, along with offensive tackle Barry Wesley, has been placed on the injured reserve. Ridgeway injured his pectoral muscle in the Saints' second preseason game but is reportedly expected to return in the early part of the season.
Foster Moreau to PUP List
Tight end Foster Moreau will be starting the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, according to sources.
More Roster Decisions Still to Come
More moves will be announced throughout the day, and we'll update this story as the roster continues to dwindle to 53.
