Many Saints’ fans are still upset over the trade that sent beloved safety, C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Philadelphia Eagles. Many think the Saints came out on the losing end of that trade as he want to have his best season yet as he racked up six interceptions as the Eagles marched their way to a Super Bowl appearance. It’s looking like the Saints may have dodged a bullet after we continue to see Gardner-Johnson in media headlines for his poor attitude.

We all know C.J. has an intense personality and never held back on speaking his mind. This aggressive mentality made C. J. a great player on the field but is also causing some off-the-field issues for him as of late. Gardner-Johnson took to social media to chirp about his contract status with the Saints right before he was traded to the Eagles.

Outside of the social media chirping, was C.J. a problem inside the Saint’s locker room? Prominent Saints insider Nick Underhill went on 104.5 ESPN as he gave fans some insight on Gardener-Johnson and his locker room attitude. This is what the trusted Saints Insider had to say.

Saints and Eagles fans took to social to express how they felt about the interview and to no one’s surprise, many of the comments were not in defense of C.J.

This gave the Saints a lot of insight as to what was in the mind of Saints GM, Mickey Loomis when the team decided to part ways with Gardner-Johnson. Do you believe the Saints made the right choice in trading C.J. or is his play on the field enough for you to overlook his off-the-field distractions?

