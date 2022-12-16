Louisiana Ragin' Cajun defensive tackle Zi'Yon Hill Green has been a staple of the UL culture over the last five seasons.

The New Iberia native has accumulated 21 sacks during his career, putting him in a three-way tie for the school record with former Cajun greats Jeff Mitchell and Christian Ringo.

Get our free mobile app

Hill spoke twelve days ago of the opportunity to set the record in the Independence Bowl.

To no one's surprise, Hill-Green will enter the NFL Draft.

While some players declare for the draft and opt out of playing in a Bowl game, Hill-Green is not going that route, stating, "I will still be playing in the Bowl game with my team."

Hill-Green sets his sights on his childhood dream, the NFL, but not without handling unfinished business with his college team.

"I want to thank Cajun Nation for everything and more. Y'all took a chance on an 'undersized kid' from a small town." - Hill-Green

Louisiana (6-6) plays the Houston Cougars (7-5) on Friday, December 23rd at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana.

zi'yon hill green Photo courtesy of Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns loading...

Hill-Green will be battling for a win, and a record.

25 of Brad Kemp's Favorite Ragin' Cajun Sports Photographs