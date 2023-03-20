Pure Dominance: Cajun Softball Extends Their Historical Conference Winning Streak

Ragin Cajun softball is on fire right now as they began conference play with a series sweep over Southern Miss. The Cajuns came into the conference opener as the 23rd-ranked team in the nation and took the series in dominant fashion. They won the first game by a score of 8-6 but games one and two were not as close as the Cajuns run-ruled the Eagles 12-1 and 10-2.

Cajun softball has been the definition of dominance as they have won 16 Sun Belt tournament titles and are coming off of their third straight championship. They have made 23 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances with 12 Super Regional appearances and 6 WCWS appearances. With the series against Southern Miss on Saturday, the Cajuns show their dominance once more as they add to their historical streak.

You read that right, the Cajuns secured their 74th consecutive conference series win on Saturday which is the longest active streak in the nation. This streak extends all the way back to March of 2013. So to put this into perspective, the Cajuns haven’t lost more than one regular season game against Sun Belt opponents in the last 10 years.

I'm not sure if we will ever see another stretch of dominance like this one ever again. The craziest part about this streak is that the Cajuns are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. With their best team since 2014, the Cajuns are primed to extend that streak into the 80s when the regular season comes to a close.

attachment-IMG_D7BF483E1BDB-1 loading...

The Lady Cajuns come back home for the first time in almost a month to take on the Mountaineers of Appalachian State in three-game series. Louisiana will look to claim its 75th straight conference series win.

8 Saints, 3 Ragin' Cajuns Nominated for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame The first list of nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame contains 8 former Saints, and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums.