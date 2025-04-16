(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Spring is here, and Summer is right around the corner. With cookouts and gatherings galore, there will be plenty of time spent outside. Even if you don't have an expansive back yard, you can still have some fun, thanks to some great products available at the Lafayette Costco.

From nostalgic games you remember from television to safe versions of activities that children of all ages can enjoy, you're bound to find at least one of these options to your liking.

Most of these items are fairly portable as well, making them perfect for camping, tailgating events during the fall, and parties of all types. One of the items that brings me back to my youth is the Plinko game, most famously played on the television show 'The Price is Right'. It seems so easy to get the big money, except every time I try I get the zero. I'm just glad it wasn't televised. The game even includes the sounds that you'll remember and pull you into the action.

Other games like Tetris take on a whole new form when it's placed on a balancing arch. This time, it's not about speed, it's about preventing the stack of pieces from tipping over. The pieces are large enough to see from afar, yet light enough to handle and stack for all ages.

Regardless of the ones you find, take time this year to spend some hours in the outdoors, reconnecting with nature, getting some fresh air and sunshine. These games will provide hours of entertainment, competition and hopefully memories for the whole family.