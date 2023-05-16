Notre Dame RB Logan Diggs is Transferring Back Home to LSU

Brian Kelly has come in and transformed this LSU program on the fly. Kelly has made it a point to recruit Louisiana hard and Louisianians who have gone out of state for school. Well, Kelly has struck again as Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs is coming back home as he has transferred to LSU.

Diggs is a former Rummel running back. This kind of says a lot about John Emory. It seems that Emory hasn't lived up to the hype, so maybe Diggs will be the answer at running back with Noah Cain.

For his career in college so far Diggs has a total of 1052 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 267 receiving yards, and 3 receiving touchdowns.

This move helps solidified LSU's backfield. Hopefully, this allows LSU to really challenge the SEC and the country for a National Championship.